Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-4, St. John's 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After three games on the road, St. John's is heading back home. They will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Utah scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, St. John's still came out on top. The Red Storm walked away with a 91-82 victory over the Utes. With that win, St. John's brought their scoring average up to 77.6 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Daniss Jenkins, who scored 19 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Joel Soriano was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Holy Cross can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 74-61. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Holy Cross did.

The Red Storm now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Crusaders, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.