WATCH: Syracuse ends first half against Duke with 70-foot buzzer-beater to help keep game close
The Orange smashed home a three-quarter court shot to inch within a point at halftime
Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes capped a remarkable 18-point first half against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils on Monday by heaving -- and making -- a 70-foot three-quarter court shot as time expires in the first half.
The shot was a prayer as he faded right, but the ball caught just enough of the rim before mozying its way down the net.
The shot gave Syracuse a one-point deficit going into halftime at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Without freshman star Tre Jones (shoulder) and Cameron Reddish (illness), Duke clings to a 49-48 lead going into the second half.
