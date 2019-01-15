WATCH: Syracuse ends first half against Duke with 70-foot buzzer-beater to help keep game close

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes capped a remarkable 18-point first half against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils on Monday by heaving -- and making -- a 70-foot three-quarter court shot as time expires in the first half.

The shot was a prayer as he faded right, but the ball caught just enough of the rim before mozying its way down the net.

FROM THREE QUARTERS COURT pic.twitter.com/uK9kIjOZtS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2019

The shot gave Syracuse a one-point deficit going into halftime at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Without freshman star Tre Jones (shoulder) and Cameron Reddish (illness), Duke clings to a 49-48 lead going into the second half.