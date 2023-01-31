Who's Playing

West Virginia @ TCU

Current Records: West Virginia 13-8; TCU 16-5

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 12-4 against the #15 TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. West Virginia and the Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Things were close when the Mountaineers and the Auburn Tigers clashed this past Saturday, but West Virginia ultimately edged out the opposition 80-77. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to guard Erik Stevenson, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 81-74. Five players on TCU scored in the double digits: guard Damion Baugh (19), forward Emanuel Miller (13), forward JaKobe Coles (12), guard Shahada Wells (12), and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (10).

West Virginia's win lifted them to 13-8 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 16-5. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if the Horned Frogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won 12 out of their last 16 games against TCU.