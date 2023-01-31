Who's Playing
West Virginia @ TCU
Current Records: West Virginia 13-8; TCU 16-5
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 12-4 against the #15 TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. West Virginia and the Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Things were close when the Mountaineers and the Auburn Tigers clashed this past Saturday, but West Virginia ultimately edged out the opposition 80-77. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to guard Erik Stevenson, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, TCU came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 81-74. Five players on TCU scored in the double digits: guard Damion Baugh (19), forward Emanuel Miller (13), forward JaKobe Coles (12), guard Shahada Wells (12), and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (10).
West Virginia's win lifted them to 13-8 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 16-5. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if the Horned Frogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
West Virginia have won 12 out of their last 16 games against TCU.
