WATCH: Texas freshman Mo Bamba puts on a show in Big 12-opening loss to Kansas

Kansas held on to win a tightly contested game over the Texas Longhorns in Austin to open Big 12 play on Friday night, 92-86.

Despite KU incredibly hitting on 17 of its 35 3-point attempts and throwing the Longhorns in an insurmountable hole they couldn't dig out of, it was Texas freshman Mo Bamba who ultimately stole the spotlight. The 6-foot-11 projected lottery pick scored a career-high 22 points, recorded eight blocks, and put his 7-foot-9 wing span to use all evening to change the complexion of the game on both sides of the floor. Bamba made jaw-dropping play after jaw-dropping play like this look routine.

It wasn't just on offense where he shined, either. Bamba's eight blocks were intense yet effortless, as he snatched balls out of the air with a force as unique as you'll see in the college game. He nearly recorded a triple-double in his first Big 12 outing and forced KU to beat the Horns from the outside.

"Man, he blocked everything it seemed like," said Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham. "We weren't getting any layups with him down there."

CBS Sports Insider Gary Parrish has Bamba going in the top five in his latest mock draft to the Phoenix Suns, although with stellar play tonight on both sides of the floor it's hard to see four teams passing on a talent like this.