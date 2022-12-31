Who's Playing
Troy @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Troy 8-6; Texas State-San Marcos 7-7
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Troy Trojans at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Strahan Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Troy winning the first 78-63 on the road and the Bobcats taking the second 66-61.
Texas State-San Marcos was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 57-53 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Texas State-San Marcos was far and away the favorite.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Troy as they fell 64-60 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last ten games against Troy.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 66 vs. Troy 61
- Dec 30, 2021 - Troy 78 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Jan 06, 2020 - Troy 71 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Feb 28, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 58 vs. Troy 44
- Jan 06, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Troy 56
- Mar 12, 2017 - Troy 59 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 53
- Feb 25, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Troy 59
- Jan 16, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 75 vs. Troy 71
- Mar 03, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. Troy 57
- Jan 16, 2016 - Troy 66 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 57