Who's Playing

Troy @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Troy 8-6; Texas State-San Marcos 7-7

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Troy Trojans at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Strahan Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Troy winning the first 78-63 on the road and the Bobcats taking the second 66-61.

Texas State-San Marcos was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 57-53 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Texas State-San Marcos was far and away the favorite.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Troy as they fell 64-60 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last ten games against Troy.