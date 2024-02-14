Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCG 17-8, The Citadel 9-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McAlister Field House. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UNCG on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were completely outmatched by the Mocs at home and fell 89-61. UNCG found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition.

UNCG's loss came about despite a quality game from Mikeal Brown-Jones, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown-Jones has scored all season.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 77-64 to the Terriers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for The Citadel in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite their loss, The Citadel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. AJ Smith, who scored 27 points, was perhaps the best of all. It was the first time this season that Smith scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Madison Durr, who scored 17 points along with two steals.

The Spartans dropped their record down to 17-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season.

UNCG beat the Bulldogs 73-67 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.