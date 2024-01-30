Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Toledo Rockets
Current Records: Western Michigan 8-12, Toledo 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
Western Michigan has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Western Michigan was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Chippewas and fell 62-55.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Toledo proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Falcons with points to spare, taking the game 88-72. That's two games straight that Toledo has won by exactly 16 points.
The Broncos' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12. As for the Rockets, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Western Michigan's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.
Western Michigan took a serious blow against Toledo in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 102-74. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Western Michigan was down 42-23.
Odds
Toledo is a big 12-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 156 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Toledo 102 vs. Western Michigan 74
- Feb 22, 2022 - Toledo 92 vs. Western Michigan 50
- Dec 29, 2021 - Toledo 83 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Toledo 91 vs. Western Michigan 44
- Jan 02, 2021 - Toledo 70 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Mar 09, 2020 - Toledo 76 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Feb 22, 2020 - Toledo 68 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Toledo 67 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Mar 05, 2019 - Toledo 76 vs. Western Michigan 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Toledo 85 vs. Western Michigan 77