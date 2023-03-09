Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Toledo

Regular Season Records: Miami (Ohio) 12-19; Toledo 25-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 14-0 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Toledo and Miami (Ohio) are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. The Rockets should still be feeling good after a win, while Miami (Ohio) will be looking to regain their footing.

The Ball State Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but last Friday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo secured an 87-81 W over the Cardinals. It was another big night for Toledo's guard RayJ Dennis, who had 32 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 68-63 to the Buffalo Bulls. A silver lining for Miami (Ohio) was the play of guard Morgan Safford, who had 14 points along with five rebounds.

Toledo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets enter the contest with a 49.60% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Miami (Ohio).

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last nine years.