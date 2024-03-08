Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Wichita State 13-17, Tulane 13-16

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while Tulane will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wichita State's and Rice's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but Wichita State turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. Everything went the Shockers' way against the Owls as the Shockers made off with a 87-66 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wichita State.

Wichita State relied on the efforts of Colby Rogers, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists, and Harlond Beverly, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. It was the first time this season that Beverly scored 20 or more points.

Meanwhile, Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 85-72 to the Bulls. Tulane found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Forbes, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Sion James, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Shockers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-17 record this season. As for the Green Wave, they dropped their record down to 13-16 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tulane, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Wichita State's sizable advantage in that area, Tulane will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wichita State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Wichita State is playing as the underdog, but their 3-8-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.