Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: South Florida 23-5, Tulsa 15-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Donald W. Reynolds Center. South Florida is coming into the match hot, having won their last 15 games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact South Florida proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 85-72.

Chris Youngblood was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points along with five assists and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jayden Reid was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane beat the Owls 72-67 on Saturday.

Tulsa's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cobe Williams, who scored 21 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was PJ Haggerty, who scored 21 points along with five assists.

The Bulls' victory was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.2 points per game. As for the Golden Hurricane, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-14.

Everything went South Florida's way against Tulsa in their previous meeting back in February as South Florida made off with a 69-50 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tulsa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.