Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Drake 11-1, UAB 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drake has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UAB Blazers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bartow Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Drake scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 92-55 win over the Braves. Considering Drake has won four matchups by more than 18 points this season, Tuesday's blowout was nothing new.

Atin Wright and Kyron Gibson were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former scored 24 points along with four steals and the latter scored 19 points along with six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact UAB proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Falcons 92-56 at home. With that win, UAB brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UAB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Daniel Ortiz, who scored 16 points along with four steals. Eric Gaines was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with ten assists and seven steals.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 11-1 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.2 points per game. As for the Blazers, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Drake and UAB are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Drake hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.