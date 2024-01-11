Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: LBSU 11-5, UC San Diego 9-6

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the UC San Diego Tritons are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at LionTree Arena. LBSU is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Last Saturday, the Beach were able to grind out a solid victory over the Highlanders, taking the game 83-75.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They strolled past the Titans with points to spare, taking the game 76-58. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as UC San Diego's was.

The Beach have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Tritons, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LBSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UC San Diego is a 4.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UC San Diego.