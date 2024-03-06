Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Houston 26-3, UCF 15-13

What to Know

UCF is 1-9 against the Cougars since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. UCF might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UCF found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 60-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cyclones.

Meanwhile, Houston waltzed into their game on Saturday with six straight wins but they left with seven. Not to be outdone by the Sooners, the Cougars got past the Sooners on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jamal Shead with but a second left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than J'Wan Roberts, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of L.J. Cryer, who scored 23 points.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Cougars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 26-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF lost to the Cougars at home by a decisive 57-42 margin when the teams last played back in January. Will UCF have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UCF.