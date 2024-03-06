Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Houston 26-3, UCF 15-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston is 9-1 against UCF since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. Houston will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Oklahoma typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Sooners, they got past the Sooners on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jamal Shead with but a second left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Houston's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from J'Wan Roberts, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of L.J. Cryer, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UCF found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 60-52 to the Cyclones.

The Cougars have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 26-3 record this season. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 15-13.

Looking ahead, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-10 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Houston is a big 8.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UCF.