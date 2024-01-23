Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: West Virginia 7-11, UCF 11-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Addition Financial Arena. UCF took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on West Virginia, who comes in off a win.

Even though West Virginia has not done well against Kansas recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Mountaineers came out on top against the Jayhawks by a score of 91-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

RaeQuan Battle was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 23 points along with nine rebounds. Patrick Suemnick was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.6% worse than the opposition, a fact UCF found out the hard way on Saturday. They lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 57-42 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UCF in their matchups with Houston: they've now lost eight in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UCF struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 7-11. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

Everything came up roses for West Virginia against UCF when the teams last played back in November of 2017 as the team secured a 83-45 victory. With West Virginia ahead 43-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.