Who's Playing

Northwestern @ UCLA

Regular Season Records: Northwestern 22-11; UCLA 30-5

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the #7 UCLA Bruins are set to clash at 8:40 p.m. ET March 18 at Golden 1 Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats beat the Boise State Broncos 75-67 on Thursday. Northwestern relied on the efforts of guard Boo Buie, who had 22 points and five assists along with five boards, and guard Chase Audige, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds. Audige had some trouble finding his footing against the Penn State Nittany Lions last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, UCLA earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They put a hurting on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to the tune of 86-53. The Bruins' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 17 points along with eight boards and five steals, and guard Amari Bailey, who had 17 points and six assists.

Northwestern is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.6 on average. But UCLA is even better: they enter the contest with only 60.1 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Bruins a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:40 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.