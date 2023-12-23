Who's Playing

Current Records: St. John's 8-3, UConn 10-2

St. John's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. John's Red Storm and the UConn Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at XL Center. UConn took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on St. John's, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Red Storm strolled past the Musketeers with points to spare, taking the game 81-66.

Joel Soriano was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. He set a new season high mark in blocks with six. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Ledlum, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UConn's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. The matchup between the Huskies and the Pirates wasn't particularly close, with the Huskies falling 75-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UConn has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Donovan Clingan, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, UConn were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Red Storm pushed their record up to 8-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 10-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as St. John's and UConn are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

St. John's is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

UConn is a big 11-point favorite against St. John's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won 3 out of their last 5 games against St. John's.