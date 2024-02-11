Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ UIC Flames

Current Records: N. Iowa 13-11, UIC 9-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UIC Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Panthers earned a 72-65 win over the Bears. The win was just what N. Iowa needed coming off of a 71-43 defeat in their prior matchup.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Jacob Hutson, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Hutson didn't help N. Iowa's cause all that much against the Racers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Tytan Anderson was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, UIC had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 61-56 victory over the Redbirds on Wednesday.

The Panthers' win bumped their record up to 13-11. As for the Flames, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-15.

N. Iowa was able to grind out a solid win over the Flames in their previous matchup back in January, winning 67-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Iowa has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.