Who's Playing
Towson @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: Towson 19-11; UNC-Wilmington 22-8
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 81-77 on the road and Towson taking the second 79-55.
The Seahawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday, winning 76-69. Guard Jamarii Thomas was the offensive standout of the contest for UNC-Wilmington, picking up 26 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Towson came up short against the College of Charleston Cougars on Thursday, falling 83-75. Guard Cam Holden wasn't much of a difference maker for Towson; Holden finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 22-8 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if the Seahawks can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson have won eight out of their last 14 games against UNC-Wilmington.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Towson 79 vs. UNC-Wilmington 55
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 81 vs. Towson 77
- Jan 19, 2021 - Towson 78 vs. UNC-Wilmington 74
- Jan 18, 2021 - Towson 72 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Towson 77 vs. UNC-Wilmington 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - Towson 67 vs. UNC-Wilmington 60
- Jan 31, 2019 - Towson 77 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 67 vs. Towson 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 73 vs. Towson 71
- Jan 05, 2018 - Towson 89 vs. UNC-Wilmington 71
- Feb 23, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 83 vs. Towson 78
- Dec 31, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 76 vs. Towson 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 74 vs. Towson 68
- Jan 07, 2016 - Towson 76 vs. UNC-Wilmington 60