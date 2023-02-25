Who's Playing

Towson @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Towson 19-11; UNC-Wilmington 22-8

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 81-77 on the road and Towson taking the second 79-55.

The Seahawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday, winning 76-69. Guard Jamarii Thomas was the offensive standout of the contest for UNC-Wilmington, picking up 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Towson came up short against the College of Charleston Cougars on Thursday, falling 83-75. Guard Cam Holden wasn't much of a difference maker for Towson; Holden finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 22-8 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if the Seahawks can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 14 games against UNC-Wilmington.