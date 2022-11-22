Who's Playing

UMBC @ UNCG

Current Records: UMBC 3-2; UNCG 1-2

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the UNCG Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

UMBC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Sunday, sneaking past 78-76.

Speaking of close games: UNCG was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 56-53 to the Towson Tigers.

The Retrievers' win brought them up to 3-2 while the Spartans' loss pulled them down to 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UMBC has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNCG has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC and UNCG tied in their last contest.