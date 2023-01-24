Who's Playing

Wyoming @ UNLV

Current Records: Wyoming 6-13; UNLV 12-7

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Thomas & Mack Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNLV winning the first 64-57 at home on the road and the Cowboys taking the second 59-56.

Wyoming escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Colorado State Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. Guard Noah Reynolds (17 points) was the top scorer for Wyoming.

Meanwhile, the contest between UNLV and the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday was not particularly close, with UNLV falling 76-63. The top scorer for the Rebels was guard EJ Harkless (15 points).

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Wyoming came out on top in a nail-biter against UNLV when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 59-56. Wyoming's victory shoved UNLV out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNLV have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wyoming.