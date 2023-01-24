Who's Playing
Wyoming @ UNLV
Current Records: Wyoming 6-13; UNLV 12-7
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Thomas & Mack Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNLV winning the first 64-57 at home on the road and the Cowboys taking the second 59-56.
Wyoming escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Colorado State Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. Guard Noah Reynolds (17 points) was the top scorer for Wyoming.
Meanwhile, the contest between UNLV and the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday was not particularly close, with UNLV falling 76-63. The top scorer for the Rebels was guard EJ Harkless (15 points).
The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Wyoming came out on top in a nail-biter against UNLV when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 59-56. Wyoming's victory shoved UNLV out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Rebels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNLV have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wyoming.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Wyoming 59 vs. UNLV 56
- Mar 02, 2022 - UNLV 64 vs. Wyoming 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Wyoming 80 vs. UNLV 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNLV 78 vs. Wyoming 69
- Feb 19, 2019 - UNLV 66 vs. Wyoming 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNLV 68 vs. Wyoming 56
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNLV 85 vs. Wyoming 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - Wyoming 66 vs. UNLV 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - UNLV 81 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - UNLV 79 vs. Wyoming 74
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wyoming 59 vs. UNLV 57