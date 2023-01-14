Who's Playing

Utah @ USC

Current Records: Utah 12-6; USC 12-5

What to Know

The Utah Utes haven't won a contest against the USC Trojans since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Utah and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Galen Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Thursday, Utah lost to the UCLA Bruins on the road by a decisive 68-49 margin. Guard Lazar Stefanovic had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday USC proved too difficult a challenge. USC beat the Buffaloes 68-61. The Trojans got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Boogie Ellis out in front picking up 14 points and six assists. Ellis had some trouble finding his footing against UCLA last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Utes are now 12-6 while USC sits at 12-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them fourth in college basketball. USC is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 12th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Trojans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC and Utah both have seven wins in their last 14 games.