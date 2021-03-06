If you haven't checked your calendars yet, I am here to confirm that it is, indeed, March. And the man to introduce it is USC's Tahj Eaddy. Closing out the regular season ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 10, Eaddy hit a prayer corner 3 to beat cross-town rival UCLA 64-63 with just seconds remaining in the game.

Trojans guard Ethan Anderson almost didn't get the inbounds pass in with 3.7 seconds left and his team down two, but he found Eaddy in the corner, who hit the triple on a catch-and-shoot despite some pretty good defense from Bruins guard Jaylen Clark. UCLA heaved its own desperation shot as the buzzer sounded, but it was no good off the window.

Eaddy's triple order of onions could not have come at a better time. UCLA led the entire game up until that moment and carried an 11-point lead going into halftime. But USC began chipping away at the under-16 timeout and UCLA will kick itself for scoring exactly one jumper in the final five minutes. Credit Andy Enfield's team for shoring up on defense, but the Bruins have to be sick after going 1-of-6 shooting down the stretch and no points from the charity stripe late.