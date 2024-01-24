Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Tulane 12-6, UTSA 7-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

UTSA will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UTSA Roadrunners and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. UTSA is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

UTSA fought the good fight in their overtime match against FAU on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 112-103 to the Owls. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

UTSA's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 38 points along with seven rebounds, and Christian Tucker who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 assists. That's the first time this season that Ivy-Curry scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, Tulane and Memphis couldn't quite live up to the 169.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Green Wave came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers on Sunday and snuck past 81-79. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but Tulane was the better team in the second half.

Tulane relied on the efforts of Kevin Cross, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, and Sion James, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points James has scored all season.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Green Wave, their victory bumped their record up to 12-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTSA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Tulane took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be UTSA's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Tulane is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 169.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.