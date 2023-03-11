Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Vermont

Regular Season Records: UMass Lowell 26-7; Vermont 22-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 12-4 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Vermont and UMass Lowell are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 11 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in the third round of the America East Conference Tourney. The Catamounts are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Vermont earned some more postseason success in their game on Tuesday. They made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats and carried off a 79-57 victory. Vermont's guard Dylan Penn did his thing and had 26 points.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell had enough points to win and then some against the New Hamp. Wildcats on Tuesday, taking their contest 75-64. Forward Allin Blunt was the offensive standout of the matchup for the River Hawks, picking up 19 points.

The Catamounts are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Vermont enters the game with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. But the River Hawks are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won 12 out of their last 16 games against UMass Lowell.