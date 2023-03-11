Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Vermont
Regular Season Records: UMass Lowell 26-7; Vermont 22-10
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are 12-4 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Vermont and UMass Lowell are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 11 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in the third round of the America East Conference Tourney. The Catamounts are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
Vermont earned some more postseason success in their game on Tuesday. They made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats and carried off a 79-57 victory. Vermont's guard Dylan Penn did his thing and had 26 points.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell had enough points to win and then some against the New Hamp. Wildcats on Tuesday, taking their contest 75-64. Forward Allin Blunt was the offensive standout of the matchup for the River Hawks, picking up 19 points.
The Catamounts are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Vermont enters the game with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. But the River Hawks are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Catamounts are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Vermont have won 12 out of their last 16 games against UMass Lowell.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vermont 93 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 11, 2023 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Vermont 94 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Feb 11, 2018 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 04, 2018 - Vermont 88 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Feb 15, 2017 - Vermont 87 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 08, 2016 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Vermont 93
- Jan 18, 2016 - UMass Lowell 93 vs. Vermont 82