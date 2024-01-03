Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Louisville 5-7, Virginia 10-3

Virginia is 9-1 against Louisville since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The timing is sure in Virginia's favor as the squad sits on 18 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Louisville has not had much luck on the away from home, with 13 straight road losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Virginia last Saturday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-54 punch to the gut against the Fighting Irish. Virginia found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Ryan Dunn, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Cardinals as they lost 95-76 to the Wildcats two weeks ago. Louisville was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-33.

Louisville's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Skyy Clark who scored 20 points along with five assists. Huntley-Hatfield has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

The Cavaliers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-3. As for the Cardinals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

Looking ahead, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Louisville.

Virginia strolled past Louisville when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 75-60. Will Virginia repeat their success, or does Louisville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Virginia is a big 14.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.