Who's Playing

Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Gwynedd-Mercy 0-1, Wagner 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins will head out on the road to face off against the Wagner Seahawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spiro Sports Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Gwynedd-Mercy had to start their season on the road on December 5th, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Hornets, falling 105-58. Gwynedd-Mercy was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-36.

Gwynedd-Mercy struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Delaware State pulled down 11 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks came up short against the Stags on Sunday and fell 63-51. Wagner has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Griffins' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Seahawks, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Gwynedd-Mercy was pulverized by Wagner 89-55 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Can Gwynedd-Mercy avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.