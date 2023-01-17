Who's Playing

Clemson @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Clemson 15-3; Wake Forest 13-5

What to Know

The #19 Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Clemson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Bragging rights belong to the Tigers for now since they're up 9-1 across their past ten matchups.

Clemson netted a 72-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Clemson was center PJ Hall, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest made easy work of the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday and carried off an 85-63 win. The oddsmakers were on Wake Forest's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Forward Andrew Carr was the offensive standout of the game for the Demon Deacons, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 15-3 and Wake Forest to 13-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Clemson and Wake Forest clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Clemson have won nine out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.