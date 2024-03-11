Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana State 14-17, Weber State 20-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Weber State and Montana State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest.

The point spread may have favored Weber State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bobcats. The matchup was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but Weber State couldn't quite close it out.

Weber State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Montana State posted 22 assists.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 20-11. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 14-17.

Weber State came up short against Montana State in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 76-64. Can Weber State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Weber State and Montana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.