Who's Playing
Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats
Current Records: Montana State 14-17, Weber State 20-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Weber State and Montana State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest.
The point spread may have favored Weber State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bobcats. The matchup was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but Weber State couldn't quite close it out.
Weber State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Montana State posted 22 assists.
The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 20-11. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 14-17.
Weber State came up short against Montana State in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 76-64. Can Weber State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Weber State and Montana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2024 - Montana State 76 vs. Weber State 64
- Dec 30, 2023 - Weber State 86 vs. Montana State 64
- Mar 07, 2023 - Montana State 60 vs. Weber State 58
- Feb 09, 2023 - Weber State 73 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Weber State 52
- Mar 11, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Weber State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Montana State 78 vs. Weber State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Weber State 85 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 04, 2021 - Weber State 96 vs. Montana State 88