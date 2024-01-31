Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Cincinnati 14-6, West Virginia 7-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Cincinnati, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Bearcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Knights, taking the game 68-57. Cincinnati was down 39-27 with 1:04 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 11-point victory.

Cincinnati relied on the efforts of John Newman III, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the Cowboys. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

West Virginia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerr Kriisa, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assists, and Quinn Slazinski who scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kriisa has scored all season.

The Bearcats' victory bumped their record up to 14-6. As for the Mountaineers, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-13.