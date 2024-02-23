Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Morehead State after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Western Illinois 37-24.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-8 in no time. On the other hand, Western Illinois will have to make due with a 17-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Morehead State 20-8, Western Illinois 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Western Hall. Morehead State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Leathernecks beat the Tigers 68-61. That's two games straight that Western Illinois has won by exactly seven points.

Morehead State came into the match on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 80-73 to the Screaming Eagles. Morehead State just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

Morehead State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Leathernecks pushed their record up to 17-10 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Eagles, their defeat ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 20-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Illinois came up short against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 64-50. Will Western Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Morehead State is a 4.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.