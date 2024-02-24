Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-20, Western Illinois 17-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Western Hall. Western Illinois is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Illinois found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-57 punch to the gut against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana made the experts look like fools on Tuesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Eagles. They walked away with an 80-73 victory over the Eagles.

The Leathernecks' loss dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Screaming Eagles, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-20.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Western Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Western Illinois is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Western Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last 2 years.