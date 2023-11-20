1st Quarter Report

Wichita State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Saint Louis 44-30.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Louis will have to make due with a 4-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Saint Louis 4-1, Wichita State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Wichita State found out the hard way on Friday. They lost to the Flames on the road by a decisive 83-66 margin. The loss was Wichita State's first of the season.

Xavier Bell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with 9 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Saint Louis' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 78-68 to the Catamounts. Saint Louis didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Saint Louis got a solid performance out of Gibson Jimerson, who scored 18 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Shockers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-1. As for the Billikens, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wichita State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Wichita State against Saint Louis in their previous meeting back in December of 2016 as the squad secured a 75-45 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wichita State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wichita State has won both of the games they've played against Saint Louis in the last 8 years.