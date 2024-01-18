Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Campbell 8-9, William & Mary 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Campbell Fighting Camels and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Campbell, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Fighting Camels dodged a bullet and finished off the Pride 69-68.

Meanwhile, the Tribe were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-59 to the Seawolves.

The Fighting Camels' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Tribe, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.