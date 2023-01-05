Who's Playing

Northeastern @ William & Mary

Current Records: Northeastern 5-8; William & Mary 5-9

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe lost both of their matches to the Northeastern Huskies last season on scores of 28-62 and 63-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tribe and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

William & Mary came up short against the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday, falling 66-56. The top scorer for William & Mary was guard Gabe Dorsey (13 points).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Northeastern this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Northeastern as they fell 65-61 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Huskies, who fell 77-75 when the teams previously met in December of 2016. One thing holding Northeastern back was the mediocre play of guard Rashad King, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

The losses put the Tribe at 5-9 and Northeastern at 5-8. William & Mary is 4-4 after losses this season, Northeastern 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against William & Mary.