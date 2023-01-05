Who's Playing
Northeastern @ William & Mary
Current Records: Northeastern 5-8; William & Mary 5-9
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe lost both of their matches to the Northeastern Huskies last season on scores of 28-62 and 63-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tribe and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
William & Mary came up short against the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday, falling 66-56. The top scorer for William & Mary was guard Gabe Dorsey (13 points).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Northeastern this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Northeastern as they fell 65-61 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Huskies, who fell 77-75 when the teams previously met in December of 2016. One thing holding Northeastern back was the mediocre play of guard Rashad King, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.
The losses put the Tribe at 5-9 and Northeastern at 5-8. William & Mary is 4-4 after losses this season, Northeastern 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against William & Mary.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Northeastern 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Northeastern 62 vs. William & Mary 28
- Dec 31, 2021 - William & Mary 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Mar 07, 2021 - Northeastern 63 vs. William & Mary 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - William & Mary 59 vs. Northeastern 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - William & Mary 66 vs. Northeastern 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northeastern 69 vs. William & Mary 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - William & Mary 94 vs. Northeastern 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northeastern 84 vs. William & Mary 64
- Feb 04, 2016 - William & Mary 86 vs. Northeastern 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - William & Mary 78 vs. Northeastern 60