Who's Playing

Radford @ William & Mary

Current Records: Radford 3-2; William & Mary 2-3

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Radford Highlanders at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Kaplan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Tribe beat the Army West Point Black Knights 76-67 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Radford strolled past Army with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 90-75.

The wins brought William & Mary up to 2-3 and Radford to a reciprocal 3-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: William & Mary is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for the Tribe, the Highlanders come into the contest boasting the 23rd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at ten.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Series History

Radford have won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last eight years.