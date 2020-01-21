Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Nebraska 7-11; Wisconsin 11-7
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Wisconsin in their past three games, so Nebraska might be catching them at a good time.
Wisconsin received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 67-55 to the Michigan State Spartans. One thing holding the Badgers back was the mediocre play of G Kobe King, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, falling 82-74. Nebraska's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Cam Mack, who had 20 points and nine assists, and G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who had 13 points along with nine boards.
Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
The Badgers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cornhuskers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 66-62. The Badgers' win shoved the Cornhuskers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Badgers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Wisconsin 62 vs. Nebraska 51
- Jan 29, 2018 - Nebraska 74 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Jan 09, 2018 - Nebraska 63 vs. Wisconsin 59
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Nebraska 69
- Mar 10, 2016 - Nebraska 70 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 10, 2016 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Nebraska 61
