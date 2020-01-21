Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Nebraska 7-11; Wisconsin 11-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Wisconsin in their past three games, so Nebraska might be catching them at a good time.

Wisconsin received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 67-55 to the Michigan State Spartans. One thing holding the Badgers back was the mediocre play of G Kobe King, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, falling 82-74. Nebraska's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Cam Mack, who had 20 points and nine assists, and G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who had 13 points along with nine boards.

Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

The Badgers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cornhuskers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 66-62. The Badgers' win shoved the Cornhuskers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.