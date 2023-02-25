Who's Playing

Cornell @ Yale

Current Records: Cornell 16-9; Yale 18-7

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Cornell and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Yale should still be riding high after a win, while the Big Red will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Cornell and the Harvard Crimson on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Cornell falling 73-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Yale was able to grind out a solid victory over the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, winning 93-83.

Cornell is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Big Red are now 16-9 while the Bulldogs sit at 18-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell enters the matchup with 83.3 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But Yale comes into the contest boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.4. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.25

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Big Red, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Yale.