WATCH: Zion Williamson tries to leap out of the arena to throw down alley-oop vs. Virginia Tech

Without having a rooting interest in the NCAA Tournament, I can say that I am in favor of Zion Williamson playing in college for as long as possible until he rightfully goes to the NBA to be paid a handsome salary to do superhuman things. The latest evidence that Zion is in no way an every man came during the second half of Duke's Sweet 16 game against Virginia Tech on Friday night in which the surefire No. 1 overall pick threw down a ridiculous alley-oop that may be his best highlight yet.

Before getting to the video, which you can view below, here's a reminder of what former Blue Devils star Grant Hill did against Kansas back in the 1991 championship game.

Grant Hill was doing Zion dunks before Zion was even born pic.twitter.com/sUR8MbGjpg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2019

And now, here's what Zion did against the Hokies on Friday night.

The point of showing the two videos isn't necessarily to compare the dunks, it's just to show that both are absurd athletes and terrific showmen, both of whom happen to play for Duke.

As for Zion, that is arguably his best dunk yet. Watching it back, he's definitely eye level with the rim, and the force of the throwdown itself is enough to make you weak in the knees. He, and this dunk, are completely disgusting.