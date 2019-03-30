WATCH: Zion Williamson tries to leap out of the arena to throw down alley-oop vs. Virginia Tech
Zion keeps outdoing himself somehow
Without having a rooting interest in the NCAA Tournament, I can say that I am in favor of Zion Williamson playing in college for as long as possible until he rightfully goes to the NBA to be paid a handsome salary to do superhuman things. The latest evidence that Zion is in no way an every man came during the second half of Duke's Sweet 16 game against Virginia Tech on Friday night in which the surefire No. 1 overall pick threw down a ridiculous alley-oop that may be his best highlight yet.
Before getting to the video, which you can view below, here's a reminder of what former Blue Devils star Grant Hill did against Kansas back in the 1991 championship game.
And now, here's what Zion did against the Hokies on Friday night.
The point of showing the two videos isn't necessarily to compare the dunks, it's just to show that both are absurd athletes and terrific showmen, both of whom happen to play for Duke.
As for Zion, that is arguably his best dunk yet. Watching it back, he's definitely eye level with the rim, and the force of the throwdown itself is enough to make you weak in the knees. He, and this dunk, are completely disgusting.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zags vs. TTU: Best offense vs. defense
The Zags have the best offense and the Red Raiders have the best defense in the nation
-
Tom Izzo coaching at his best
Izzo has the Spartans in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015
-
UK vs. Houston live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Wildcats and the Cougars in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
Pearl outguns Williams in Auburn win
The Tigers weren't just faster, but more intimidating as well in Friday night's victory
-
Michigan State beats LSU in Sweet 16
Michigan State used a team-effort to defeat LSU in the Sweet 16
-
Duke vs. VT live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Blue Devils and the Hokies in the Sweet 16 on Friday