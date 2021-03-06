The No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET March 6 at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 18-7 overall and 8-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 17-7 overall and 7-4 on the road. West Virginia won the last meeting between the teams on Jan. 4, 87-84.

The Mountaineers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.5.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread: West Virginia -8.5

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 148.5 points

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia netted a 76-67 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday. Four players on West Virginia scored in double digits: Jalen Bridges (career-high 22 points), Derek Culver (17), Sean McNeil (14), and Miles McBride (10). Bridges also finished with a career-best 12 rebounds. The Mountaineers have won four of their past five games.

The Mountaineers led for all but two minutes in the victory. West Virginia held TCU to 18 percent shooting in the first half. The Mountaineers made 26 of 30 free throw attempts, a week after missing 14 in the previous meeting with the Horned Frogs.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State lost to the Baylor Bears on Thursday, 81-70 on the road. Cade Cunningham had 24 points along with seven boards. Cunningham, however, suffered an ankle injury on Thursday and is not expected to play in Saturday's game. Isaac Likekele is also expected to miss his fourth consecutive game with a hand injury.

The Cowboys had a five-game winning streak snapped in the loss to Baylor. Oklahoma State can earn the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament with a win over West Virginia and a Texas loss at TCU. The Cowboys have split their last six meetings with the Mountaineers.

