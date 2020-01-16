Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Old Dominion 6-10; Western Kentucky 10-6

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to E.A. Diddle Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Their scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hope will continue.

Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 53-47 to the Charlotte 49ers.

Meanwhile, WKU strolled past the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 69-53.

The Monarchs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Hilltoppers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 62-56 victory. Old Dominion's win shoved WKU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

Old Dominion have won eight out of their last 11 games against Western Kentucky.