Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion basketball game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Old Dominion 6-10; Western Kentucky 10-6
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to E.A. Diddle Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Their scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hope will continue.
Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 53-47 to the Charlotte 49ers.
Meanwhile, WKU strolled past the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 69-53.
The Monarchs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Hilltoppers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 62-56 victory. Old Dominion's win shoved WKU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Series History
Old Dominion have won eight out of their last 11 games against Western Kentucky.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Old Dominion 62 vs. Western Kentucky 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Old Dominion 67 vs. Western Kentucky 63
- Jan 05, 2019 - Old Dominion 69 vs. Western Kentucky 66
- Mar 09, 2018 - Western Kentucky 57 vs. Old Dominion 49
- Feb 24, 2018 - Western Kentucky 88 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 11, 2018 - Western Kentucky 75 vs. Old Dominion 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Old Dominion 67 vs. Western Kentucky 53
- Jan 07, 2017 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Western Kentucky 67
- Mar 11, 2016 - Old Dominion 89 vs. Western Kentucky 77
- Feb 18, 2016 - Old Dominion 59 vs. Western Kentucky 56
- Jan 21, 2016 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Western Kentucky 62
