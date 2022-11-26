Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Cleveland State 3-3; Western Michigan 2-4

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Western Michigan Broncos at noon ET on Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Vikings should still be riding high after a victory, while WMU will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cleveland State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Chicago State Cougars 77-63 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, WMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 63-57 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Cleveland State's win brought them up to 3-3 while WMU's loss pulled them down to 2-4. The Vikings are 2-0 after wins this season, and the Broncos are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan and Cleveland State both have one win in their last two games.