Whoops: Freshman gets confused, scores easily after making shot on his own team's basket
The reaction from Pat Skerry, Towson's coach, says it all after his player scores for La Salle
La Salle may have scored its easiest points of the season on Saturday against Towson, if only because it required nothing more than standing and watching the other team put the ball through the hoop.
In the first half between La Salle and Towson, Towson freshman Solomon Uyaelunmo, off an inbounds play, caught the pass and immediately attacked the open hoop for an easy score. It took him no time at all to realize he'd just scored on his own basket after his coach, Pat Skerry, nearly keeled over in disbelief.
Save for a steal and breakaway or a transition opportunity, buckets at the college level rarely come that easy. Maybe that should have set off an alarm bell right away, but hey, it happens. We'll chalk this one up to a rookie mistake and guarantee that after the grief he gets from this incident, it's unlikely he'll make the same mistake twice.
Fortunately for him, the wrong-goal bucket wasn't the difference in this one. Towson would go on to lose 57-51.
