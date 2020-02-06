Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Wichita State

Current Records: Cincinnati 14-7; Wichita State 17-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 4-1 against the Wichita State Shockers since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. Cincinnati and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Cincinnati is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

The Bearcats escaped with a win against the Houston Cougars by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Four players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard Jarron Cumberland (17), forward Tre Scott (16), guard Keith Williams (12), and center Chris Vogt (10).

Speaking of close games: Wichita State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 54-51 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Wichita State had been the slight favorite coming in. Center Jaime Echenique put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

Cincinnati is now 14-7 while the Shockers sit at 17-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Wichita State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Wichita State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Series History

Cincinnati have won four out of their last five games against Wichita State.