Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Wichita State
Current Records: Cincinnati 14-7; Wichita State 17-4
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats are 4-1 against the Wichita State Shockers since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. Cincinnati and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Cincinnati is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
The Bearcats escaped with a win against the Houston Cougars by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Four players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard Jarron Cumberland (17), forward Tre Scott (16), guard Keith Williams (12), and center Chris Vogt (10).
Speaking of close games: Wichita State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 54-51 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Wichita State had been the slight favorite coming in. Center Jaime Echenique put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.
Cincinnati is now 14-7 while the Shockers sit at 17-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Wichita State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Wichita State a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.99
Series History
Cincinnati have won four out of their last five games against Wichita State.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Cincinnati 66 vs. Wichita State 63
- Feb 17, 2019 - Cincinnati 72 vs. Wichita State 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Cincinnati 66 vs. Wichita State 55
- Mar 04, 2018 - Cincinnati 62 vs. Wichita State 61
- Feb 18, 2018 - Wichita State 76 vs. Cincinnati 72
