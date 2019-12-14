Wichita State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wichita State vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Wichita State 8-1; Oklahoma 7-1
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Wichita State took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys 80-61 on Sunday. Wichita State's G Jamarius Burton was one of the most active players for the team as he had seven points and 11 assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma escaped with a win against the North Texas Mean Green by the margin of a single basket, 82-80. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: F Kristian Doolittle (28), G Austin Reaves (22), F Brady Manek (16), and G De'Vion Harmon (11).
The Shockers took a serious blow against the Sooners when the two teams last met in last December, falling 80-48. Can Wichita State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma have won two out of their last three games against Wichita State.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Oklahoma 80 vs. Wichita State 48
- Dec 16, 2017 - Oklahoma 91 vs. Wichita State 83
- Dec 10, 2016 - Wichita State 76 vs. Oklahoma 73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Busy Saturday on tap
No 12 Oregon at No. 6 Michigan starts the day on CBS
-
Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona's vs. Gonzaga game 10,000...
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans