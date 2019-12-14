Wichita State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Wichita State vs. Oklahoma basketball game

Who's Playing

Wichita State (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Wichita State 8-1; Oklahoma 7-1

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Wichita State took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys 80-61 on Sunday. Wichita State's G Jamarius Burton was one of the most active players for the team as he had seven points and 11 assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma escaped with a win against the North Texas Mean Green by the margin of a single basket, 82-80. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: F Kristian Doolittle (28), G Austin Reaves (22), F Brady Manek (16), and G De'Vion Harmon (11).

The Shockers took a serious blow against the Sooners when the two teams last met in last December, falling 80-48. Can Wichita State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won two out of their last three games against Wichita State.

  • Dec 08, 2018 - Oklahoma 80 vs. Wichita State 48
  • Dec 16, 2017 - Oklahoma 91 vs. Wichita State 83
  • Dec 10, 2016 - Wichita State 76 vs. Oklahoma 73
