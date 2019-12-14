Wichita State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Wichita State (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Wichita State 8-1; Oklahoma 7-1

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Wichita State took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys 80-61 on Sunday. Wichita State's G Jamarius Burton was one of the most active players for the team as he had seven points and 11 assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma escaped with a win against the North Texas Mean Green by the margin of a single basket, 82-80. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: F Kristian Doolittle (28), G Austin Reaves (22), F Brady Manek (16), and G De'Vion Harmon (11).

The Shockers took a serious blow against the Sooners when the two teams last met in last December, falling 80-48. Can Wichita State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won two out of their last three games against Wichita State.