Who's Playing

South Florida @ Wichita State

Current Records: South Florida 14-16; Wichita State 15-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the South Florida Bulls will be on the road. South Florida and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. The Bulls haven't won a contest against Wichita State since Jan. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

South Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home on Wednesday as they won 72-56. Forward Keyshawn Bryant took over for South Florida, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Wichita State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 83-66 to the Houston Cougars. Wichita State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.

South Florida's victory lifted them to 14-16 while Wichita State's loss dropped them down to 15-14. On Wednesday the Bulls relied heavily on Bryant, who had 30 points in addition to six boards. It will be up to Wichita State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won eight out of their last nine games against South Florida.