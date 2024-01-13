Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Stony Brook 8-8, William & Mary 7-9

William & Mary will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The William & Mary Tribe and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. Stony Brook took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on William & Mary, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact William & Mary proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-61 win over the Pirates. The victory was just what William & Mary needed coming off of a 77-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Chase Lowe was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Trey Moss, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook fought the good fight in their overtime game against Towson on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Stony Brook has not had much luck with Towson recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Stony Brook's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dean Noll, who scored 15 points, and Chris Maidoh who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and three steals.

The Tribe's win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-9. As for the Seawolves, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

William & Mary came up short against Stony Brook when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 71-66. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Stony Brook is a slight 1.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

William & Mary and Stony Brook both have 1 win in their last 2 games.