Who's Playing
Hofstra @ William & Mary
Current Records: Hofstra 9-7; William & Mary 6-9
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Kaplan Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 63-62 at home and the Pride taking the second 83-67.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Hofstra and the Hampton Pirates on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Hofstra wrapped it up with a 67-51 win on the road. Hofstra got double-digit scores from four players: guard Aaron Estrada (20), guard Tyler Thomas (16), guard Darlinstone Dubar (13), and forward Warren Williams (12).
Meanwhile, William & Mary came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday, sneaking past 69-66. The Tribe's guard Anders Nelson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points. Nelson hadn't helped his team much against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Pride are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Hofstra, who are 7-8 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Hofstra to 9-7 and William & Mary to 6-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Hofstra and the Tribe clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Pride are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Hofstra have won 11 out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Hofstra 83 vs. William & Mary 67
- Dec 29, 2021 - William & Mary 63 vs. Hofstra 62
- Jan 03, 2021 - Hofstra 82 vs. William & Mary 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Hofstra 61 vs. William & Mary 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - Hofstra 83 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - William & Mary 88 vs. Hofstra 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - Hofstra 93 vs. William & Mary 87
- Jan 10, 2019 - Hofstra 93 vs. William & Mary 90
- Feb 15, 2018 - Hofstra 90 vs. William & Mary 84
- Dec 30, 2017 - William & Mary 90 vs. Hofstra 87
- Feb 23, 2017 - Hofstra 96 vs. William & Mary 82
- Jan 02, 2017 - William & Mary 95 vs. Hofstra 93
- Mar 06, 2016 - Hofstra 70 vs. William & Mary 67
- Feb 11, 2016 - Hofstra 86 vs. William & Mary 80
- Jan 24, 2016 - Hofstra 91 vs. William & Mary 63