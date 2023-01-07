Who's Playing

Hofstra @ William & Mary

Current Records: Hofstra 9-7; William & Mary 6-9

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Kaplan Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 63-62 at home and the Pride taking the second 83-67.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Hofstra and the Hampton Pirates on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Hofstra wrapped it up with a 67-51 win on the road. Hofstra got double-digit scores from four players: guard Aaron Estrada (20), guard Tyler Thomas (16), guard Darlinstone Dubar (13), and forward Warren Williams (12).

Meanwhile, William & Mary came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday, sneaking past 69-66. The Tribe's guard Anders Nelson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points. Nelson hadn't helped his team much against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Pride are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Hofstra, who are 7-8 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Hofstra to 9-7 and William & Mary to 6-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Hofstra and the Tribe clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Pride are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Hofstra have won 11 out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.