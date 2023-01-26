Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ William & Mary

Current Records: Stony Brook 7-13; William & Mary 8-13

The Stony Brook Seawolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seawolves and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between Stony Brook and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Stony Brook falling 62-51.

Meanwhile, William & Mary was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 90-86 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but William & Mary had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put Stony Brook at 7-13 and the Tribe at 8-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Seawolves are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. William & Maries have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.