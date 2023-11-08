Who's Playing

Brevard College Tornados @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Brevard College 0-1, Winthrop 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will be playing at home against the Brevard College Tornados at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Winthrop had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They suffered a painful 78-56 defeat at the hands of the Tigers on Monday. Winthrop found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Winthrop struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Clemson posted 21.

Meanwhile, the Tornados ended up a good deal behind the Terriers on Monday and lost 85-68.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Tornados, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.